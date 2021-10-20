ROSE: SDMC’s latest decision on entry to Sarawak ‘discriminatory’

KUCHING (Oct 20): Persatuan Pemangkin Daya Masyarakat, or Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE), has questioned the ‘discriminatory’ nature of the decision by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in regards to the entry criteria for non-Sarawakian Malaysians into the state.

ROSE president Ann Teo said the ruling makes a mockery of SDMC’s expertise and that of the many public health experts advising the committee.

“There was an announcement made on the loosening of entry restrictions to Sarawak last week on Oct 16, but was amended the following day on Oct 17 which says that only fully vaccinated Sarawakians, Sarawakians born in other states, non-Sarawakian spouses, federal civil servants, those with valid work permits and holders of Sarawak MM2H visas, are exempted from applying for permission to enter the state at the enterSarawak website.

“Since all other Malaysians must first apply for permission to enter Sarawak at the enterSarawak website prior to even flying, we thus query the discriminatory nature of the ruling when it was amended on Oct 17,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said compelling non-Sarawakians apply to enter the state in the manner set out in the recently revised ruling also suggests that SDMC can now act in an arbitrary manner in deciding who can and cannot enter Sarawak.

“It also leaves us to speculate that this rule means that the SDMC can bar entries of election volunteers and helpers who are not Sarawakians but who are coming to Sarawak for legitimate political activity during an election.

“Will SDMC bar them but admit Gabungan Parti Sarawak-friendly helpers? How else does one read this latest discriminatory rule that is not in harmony with the science on how Covid spreads?”

Teo further said that instead of playing a professional role in managing and controlling the risks associated with the spread of Covid-19, SDMC was now acting like “some quasi-immigration authority guided by protocols that are not based on science.”

“These relaxed conditions of entry into Sarawak for only Sarawakians also suggests that the state government expects Sarawakians to fly back to vote in the upcoming state elections.

“However, this does not mean that they – the Sarawakian-registered voters who reside in other states of Malaysia – are guaranteed to travel back due to travel costs and the need to take time off from work. Indeed, many have suffered too many financial setbacks these past two years to be able to do this.”

At the same time, Teo reminded Gabungan Parti Sarawak that to hold the state polls before the end of this year would be to deny and suppress the votes of more than 600,000 new Sarawakian voters who will only get onto the electoral roll upon the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration.

“Sadly, the discriminatory nature of this ruling also contradicts the state’s intention to attract domestic tourism in wanting to reopen the state’s economy.

“If any sector has been crushed by this Covid-19 pandemic, it is our tourism sector. Hence, why is SDMC being so heartless in denying our state’s tourism industry access to desperately needed business? Why make ourselves less competitive?” she asked.