Sabah hockey boys eye MJHL title

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Sabah will take part in two national-level hockey tournaments as part of their preparation for the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor next year.

The tournaments are the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) set for November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and the Razak Cup from November 10-20.

Sabah Hockey Association (SHA) president Dato’ Sri Dr Anil Jeet Singh, confirmed Sabah’s participation in both tournaments during a press conference here on Tuesday.

According to him, the new-look MJHL will only contest the boy’s league after the girl’s competition was scrapped and expected to be held only early next year.

“For the junior league, we are targeting the gold. There are 25 (boy’s) teams taking part we are looking at number one, or at least number two.

“Our boys team will be giving their best regardless of the teams they are drawn with in the early stages…we are going for the league (title),” said Anil, who is also Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice president and Competitions Committee chairman.

The MJHL, which is making a return after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will have two divisions.

The first division will have 10 teams in a single-leg format while the second will be divided based on the number of entries received.

As for the Razak Cup, Anil said Sabah will compete in both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments.

He said Sabah have set a quarterfinal target in both categories since the state teams did not have much preparation due to the pandemic.

“Several matters were taken into consideration when setting the target including we may not have the services of our national players for the Razak Cup.

“In addition to that, we did not have much training to prepare for the tournament due to the pandemic, hence the target,” he added.

Having said that, Anil said the association in fact are looking beyond the two tournaments where the main aim will be to prepare Sabah to face the delayed Sukma.

“For Sabah, all these matches or tournaments are part of our preparation for Sukma in Johor,” he said while adding Sabah are most likely to field the same team for the MJHL and Razak Cup for men’s category respectively.

For the record, Sabah won the boy’s gold and girl’s silver in the Perak Sukma in 2018.

Anil also confirmed that Hasrul Jideh will be the head coach for the men’s team (MJHL and Razak Cup) while Yahya Atan to lead the girl’s team in the Razak Cup.

Meanwhile, Anil has called on the state government to assist performing sports associations in order for them to achieve greater heights.

“We hope the state government will assist the associations who are performing and have produce national players…not only hockey but others like sepak takraw, shooting and tennis.

“Now we have MSN (Sabah Sports Council) helping us…financially we need support from the state government,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were SHA treasurer Pritam Singh, secretary Avtar Singh and Hasrul.