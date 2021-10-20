Security guard in KL fined RM3,000 over offensive Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): A security guard was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court here today for posting a video on Facebook that insulted Inland Revenue Board Advisory Board member Tan Sri Rashpal Singh Randhay two years ago.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy passed the sentence on Mohd Alies Abd Manan, 59, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case was brought up for mention today.

The court also ordered the father of five to serve three months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Mohd Alies was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 with making an insulting post using the Facebook profile ‘Alies Aliesz’ with intent to offend others on Oct 4, 2019.

The charge provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.

In mitigation, Mohd Alies, who was unrepresented, pleaded the court for a lenient sentence as he only earns RM1,300 a month and had a family to take care of. – Bernama