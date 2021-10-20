Shafie offers Muda option to contest GE15 under Warisan flag

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): With its peninsula Malaysia expansion plans in mind, Parti Warisan Sabah is looking to formalise its cooperation with fledgling party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

Warisan has said the latter’s candidates may contest under its logo in the next general election (GE15) if it wishes.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the party is set to launch officially in West Malaysia and that it will announce its political cooperation with Muda then.

“Our platform will be multiracialism. I want the young onboard because the young are prepared to make changes,” he told a group of senior editors during a dialogue known as “The Concorde Club” today.

“I have also told Syed Saddiq that it is his choice if Muda wants to contest the next election under the Warisan banner if his party is still not registered,” he said, referring to Muda interim president and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Shafie’s Warisan, whose base is in Sabah where his party previously helmed the government following GE14, has recently been expanding its influence to West Malaysia through its “unity” platform.

Muda is a new party formed by Syed Saddiq after he was expelled from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia following a massive split led by his mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed. Muda is yet to be registered as a political party. – Malay Mail