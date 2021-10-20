Unduk Ngadau Association helps flood victims

PENAMPANG (Oct 20): The Sabah Unduk Ngadau Association (PUNS) has launched its very own relief mission to help the flood victims here in Kampung Sugud, Penampang and Kampung Labak Kinarut, Papar.

The former Unduk Ngadau contestants have stepped in to help clean up the affected houses and they have collected 1,000 cartons of mineral water bottles to be distributed to the villagers.

The relief mission, which started earlier this month, was also joined by the Tung Fatt Youth Lion Dance Association, the Surelog 4×4 Kota Marudu, Team You Matter, Male-Efficient, along with other volunteers. It was led by PUNS President Ellyanti P Nelson.

PUNS has distributed a total of 750 cartons of mineral water bottles to the villagers in Kampung Sugud, Penampang, Kampung Labak, Kinarut, and Kampung Bisuang Kaiduan, Kinarut Papar.

The mineral water bottles will ease the burden of the villagers who are still facing water supply issues due to the recent flood.

The remaining 250 cartons of mineral water bottles will be distributed at the end of this week.

PUNS had also expressed its gratitude towards Assistant State Works Minister Datuk Robert Tawik, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, the leaders of Kampung Labak, the JKKK of Kampung Bisuang, and the Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church’s flood committee.

Members of the public who are interested in donating or participating may contact Audrey at 0195330404.