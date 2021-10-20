Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak hopes Parliament will pass proposed Federal Constitution amendments

KUCHING (Oct 20): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) hopes the proposed amendments to Article 1 (2) and Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution will be passed in Parliament.

Its chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris said once passed these amendments would definitely be a big step forward for the country.

“This spirit and intention in the process of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia will come a long way to strengthen the spirit of unity in the federation,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported yesterday the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) had agreed to the proposed amendments to Article 1 (2) and Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution, which would return Sabah and Sarawak to equal status with the peninsula.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was quoted as saying the decision was made during the nearly three-hour MKMA63 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday.

Adding the amendments will redefine the meaning of the federation, Maximus said the proposal was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who also heads the MKMA63’s Equal Status Working Committee.

YPS congratulated MKMA63 upon its agreement to the proposed amendments, as well Maximus and Wan Junaidi for their efforts in getting this proposal accepted by MKMA63’s Equal Status Working Committee, said Dris.

“Let us all hope that the proposed amendments to be tabled during the next Parliament sitting will pass through Parliament successfully without any hindrance,” he added.