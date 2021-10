11,156 Covid-19 booster doses administered in S’wak as of Oct 17, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Oct 21): A total of 11,156 Covid-19 booster doses have been administered to eligible individuals in Sarawak as of Oct 17, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee advisor said individuals aged 60 and above had received and would continue to receive the booster dose at private clinics and private hospitals.

“Medical front-liners from public and private health facilities will receive their booster doses at their respective facilities,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said those who are eligible for the booster dose can contact the relevant health facilities for an appointment.

Those eligible in Bau can contact Union Clinic (082-763324), Teddy Medical Clinic (011-26172727), or Bau Medical Clinic (016-6681203).

In Kuching, among the clinics are Khaira Medical Clinic (082-571557), D’Care Family Clinic (010-5138008), Wong Family Clinic (082-457815), Khaira Clinic (082-252152), Kang Family Clinic (082-531885), Chai Clinic (082-466668), Batu Kawa Clinic (082-686481), Malihah Medical Clinic (082-642496), Dr James Go Internal Medicine Specialist Clinic (011-10108513), Helen Ngu Surgery and Clinic For Women (082-251999/016-8934878), Batu Kawa Town Clinic (082-578106), Chong Clinic (082-414722/012-8880172), Dr Ai Ling Medic Care Clinic (082-417388/019-8567388), LimLee Polyclinic (082-240741), and Dr Liew Medical Clinic (082-646666).

Also on the list in Kuching are Metro Clinic (Matang) (082-644200), Ha Medical Clinic (082-412411), Wan Ali Clinic (082-510139), Medsense Family Clinic (082-459651), Perdana Clinic (082-571157), Reliance Medical Clinic (082-622050), Kelly Lau Clinic (082-619386), Premier Family Clinic (082-578976), 10th Mile Medical Clinic (082-614399), Dr Bong Chin Nam Child Specialist and Family Clinic (082-573577), Chiew Clinic (012-8691029), Asia Clinic (082-243519), Liew Clinic (012-7075848), Tabuan Jaya Healthcare Clinic (082-365122), Petra Jaya Clinic (082-511134), Primecare Medical Clinic (082-288304), and Dr Ng Sheau Win Clinic (082-419125).

In Betong contact PMB Medical Clinic (083-477186); while in Saratok there are PMG Medical Clinic (083-437966) and Welcare Clinic (083-438001).

In Bintulu, booster doses are available from Lau Hue Sing Clinic (086-331222), Sentral Clinic (011-65639688), Dr Yong Clinic (086-335285), and Medan Sentral Sdn Bhd Clinic (086-339112).

In Limbang, contact Limbang Medical Clinic (085-211736) and Care medical Clinic (085-217833); while in Miri there are Lee Clinic (085-433253/085-436411), Dinamik Sdn Bhd Clinic (085-433381), and U NJ Clinic (085-656081).

In Asajaya, there is the Mesra Asajaya Clinic (082-827132); while in Samarahan the participating clinics are Uni Clinic (082-662004), Ceria Mesra Clinic (011-37707105), Samarahan Clinic (082-501705), and Morni Clinic (082-662243).

For Bintangor, there is PMG Medical Clinic (084-691966); while in Sarikei the clinics are Dr Wong Clinic (082-451594), Dr Sylvia Yii Clinic (084-659920), Dr Chieng’s Medical Clinic (084-658166/011-55059667 WhatsApp), Sim’s Medical Clinic (084-658803), and Dr Lau Medical Clinic (084-642855).

In Serian contact the 17th Mile Family Clinic (014-3954655); in Siburan, Siburan Clinic (082-863368); or in Tarat, Chai Clinic (082-874658) and Kiu Clinic (082-574037).

In Sibu, the participating clinics are Low Medical Clinic (084-214096), Herbert Loi Child Specialist Clinic (084-333386), PMG Medical Clinic (Sibu) (016-2237966), Rejang Medical Clinic (084-319300), Ting KT Child Specialist Clinic (084-220833), Dr Lau Hung Clinic (01126352772), and Ting Ee Medical Clinic (084-255577).

In Sri Aman, the clinics are My Family Clinic (083-320182), PMG Medical Clinic (Sri Aman) (014-3247966), Dr Guang Seng Wu Clinic (083-324232/013-8039866), and Dr Lau Medical Clinic (Sri Aman) (083-320043).