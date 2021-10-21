250 Kapit frontliners receive Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

KAPIT (Oct 21): A total of 250 frontliners here have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot as of yesterday, said Kapit Deputy Resident Galong Luang.

He said the current round of booster jab administration is for frontliners who received their first dose of the vaccine in February and second dose in March.

“It (third dose) must be after six months after the second dose. This applies to the Pfizer vaccine only,” he said when met at Sri Baleh multipurpose hall where Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit was receiving his vaccine booster shot.

Galong also informed that a total of 67,529 adults in Kapit have received their first dose of the vaccine, and another 66,583 their second dose.

“For adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Kapit, first-dose recipients number 9,433 while for the second dose, the number of recipients is 8,513,” he added.

Others present at the hall yesterday included Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti and administrative officers from the Resident’s and district offices.