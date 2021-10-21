670 Sabah students receive govt assistance

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The Sabah state government distributed RM1.2 million through the Higher Learning Institute (IPT) Registration Cash Assistance Program (BUDI) to 670 students in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said this BUDI assistance is one of the efforts taken by the Sabah state government to help students who are continuing their studies at the bachelor’s and diploma levels.

“The Sabah Foundation through BUDI channeled a one-off assistance of RM2,000 to 479 students studying at the bachelor’s degree level; a total of RM1,500 each to 168 Diploma level students; and 23 at the preparatory level.

“Apart from BUDI assistance, the state government also provides the Special Examination Cash Assistance (BAKTI) of RM200 each for students who are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations.

“Another initiative that has been implemented was the distribution of 10,000 laptops through Computer Compassionate Assistance (BAIK) to students who could not afford it and would be sitting for important examinations,” he said when officiating the ceremony to hand over the Public Service Department (JPA) letter of offer and present the registration assistance aid for higher learning institutes (BUDI) to B40 students at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Thursday.

Among those present at the ceremony were Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Ariff; Director General of Public Service Malaysia, Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib bin Abd Rahman; Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong; Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed and UMS Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Taufek Yap.

Hajiji said that the State Government is always committed to ensuring that no group is left behind in getting the best and quality education. The government is very concerned about the education costs that are borne by parents, especially the B40 group.

“So far, for the BUDI aid, a total of 1,079 students have been approved out of about 5,000 who are expected to receive this benefit with an allocation of RM10 million. For BAKTI assistance, the government has also allocated RM7.6 million which will benefit about 37,835 students.

He also said that for the BAIK assistance, a total of 7,714 laptops have been distributed to the students and the remaining 2,272 will be distributed before the end of this month.

He added that this is one of the state government’s initiatives to ensure that no group is left out in accessing quality education.

Hajiji also said that the government will endeavor to increase the allocation for education and training funding in the form of scholarship, grants and loans.

“The government is always committed in human capital capital, especially in channeling large amount of allocation each year to develop and produce high quality human capital and provide returns.

He also said that the Federal Government through the Public Service Department (JPA) has also allocated RM40 million in the scholarship programme to more 670 students from Sabah to further their studies in various fields at local and foreign higher learning institutions.

“A total of 670 Sabah Bumiputera students have been selected under this program and 59 students attended the ceremony this evening. Students who have obtained excellent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results will follow various programs in Bachelor and Diploma degree studies.

“I ask students to take full advantage of the opportunity given by studying hard because you all are the pillars and hope of the family for a better future,” he said.