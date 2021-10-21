Abg Jo: Power to call for the state election lays with Agong (Video)

KUCHING (Oct 21): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he personally did not know when the state election would be held, let alone the time to announce the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

He said while it was true the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted him an audience, they had discussed matters involving Covid-19 and the Emergency Order (EO).

Abang Johari said the exact time for the Sarawak election would still depend on Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“How would I know? It’s not within my powers. It’s the Agong’s. If His Majesty says to hold elections, then it will happen,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman told reporters after launching the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) in Sri Aman today.

“It’s not within my powers. I cannot tell you in detail now, because it is not my power.”

Abang Johari said he was also surprised to read speculation that the DUN would be dissolved today.

“I also didn’t know,” he said.

When pressed further, Abang Johari maintained he did not know when the DUN would be dissolved.

“It’s not time for election yet. I don’t either. I came here for Sada,” he said.

“Just wait. I know the people are observing because the (Covid-19) cases are dropping. Today was over 700 right? Perhaps the people are beginning to ask, oh maybe it’s election time.”

The Borneo Post had published a poser that the announcement of the DUN dissolution might be made anytime today while Astro Awani speculated that it would be made tomorrow (Friday).

The Emergency Order in the state will expire on Feb 2, 2022.