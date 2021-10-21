Rep: Always support GPS to ensure continuous progress in Telang Usan

MIRI (Oct 21): Continuous support from rural folks for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is vital in order to ensure Telang Usan constituency will continue to further progress under the state government’s latest rural development agenda.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said based on the 2022 state budget, the state government placed strong emphasis on rural development.

“In the state’s budget for next year, a total of RM4.803 billion has been allocated for rural development.

“Thus, 64 per cent of the total development expenditure for the budget next year will be allocated to implement various rural-based infrastructure projects and people-centric programmes which will include the fund to carry out rural transformation programme for next year,” he stated in his address when officiating at the newly-completed community hall project at Kampung Daleh Long Pelutan @ Long Miri in Ulu Baram on Tuesday.

Dennis therefore urged his constituents to continue giving their strongest support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We must keep Telang Usan constituency under the radar of state leadership as we need more development in our rural constituency.

“I urge our people to look at the reality of life and politics and choose to support GPS and the chief minister’s leadership.”

He pointed out since 2015 until now more than 200 people-centric projects have been implemented and approved for Telang Usan constituency.

These projects, he added, ranging from community halls, village roads, drains, village JKKK and women bureaus’ activity centres, recreational centres, upgrading of houses of worship, building jetties and plank walks and many others were meant for community wellbeing of all 88 villages in the Telang Usan constituency.

On the RM430,000 new community hall, he suggested that it be named after Penghulu Uyong Luhat, the pioneer leader of the longhouses in the 1800s.

At the same function, he announced Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM20,000 to the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Kampung Daleh Long Pelutan @ Long Miri.

Besides that, he also approved a sum of RM10,000 each in MPRP grant to the JKKK of Kampung Uma Bawang Kaman and Kampung Uma Bawang Kiri.

He also announced another RM10,000 MRP grant for Kampung Daleh Pelutan’s Youth Association to build a sepak takraw court next to the community hall in the village.

Also present was the village chief Tingang Pahang.