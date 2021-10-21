Bomba to form SWART in S’wak to address drowning deaths

MIRI (Oct 21): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) will establish a Special Water and Rescue Team (SWART) in Sarawak as part of its campaign to address deaths caused by drowning, of which Sarawak is a major contributor to the statistics in the country.

Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said SWART has been established in two states in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and would be now extended to Sarawak.

“Our campaign now focuses on two main things – one (is) fire safety and secondly drowning, because drowning cases in Malaysia is four times more than death caused by fire.

“Approximately 150 cases of death because of fire occur (in Malaysia) annually. But death caused by drowning is four times more than that. That is why we have formed what we call ‘Special Water and Rescue Team (SWART)’ and it is already a success story in Kedah and Terengganu,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the excellent service award presentation ceremony at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Mohammad Hamdan said Bomba is in the midst of identifying hotspots for drowning in the state before establishing SWART.

He pointed out that there are two types of hotspots – one is high risk spots and another is medium risk spots.

If five deaths were recorded at the same area within two or three years, Mohammad Hamdan said that would be considered as a high-risk spot.

“The medium-risk spot is less than five (deaths) but more than two,” he added.

He revealed that Bomba recorded between 450 and 500 deaths annually caused by drowning.

“That is because Bomba responded. There are some cases where Bomba did not respond because the victim had already been rescued or recovered by the villagers or other agencies and this is not included in our data.

“Therefore, it is very serious and Sarawak contributed to the big data in the statistics,” he said.

On another note, Mohammad Hamdan said Bomba is also now preparing for floods.

He pointed out that preparing for floods during the pandemic would be challenging as it means that Bomba is managing “disaster within a disaster”.

“We hope there won’t be any crisis because of the collaboration that we have already had with various agencies and also the planning before, during and after a disaster.

“And we had been handling this every year. I think it’s just a matter of extreme or not extreme,” he said.

He pointed out that if the situation is extreme, Bomba would activate the second level alert besides getting ready to mobilise more of its personnel and assets state-wide.

“One thing that is unique about Sarawak is its topography and geography. Because we have 36 fire stations (in Sarawak), we cannot cover each and every inch of the state. However, we are working together with the volunteer services – we are working with the community through our community empowerment (programme),” he said.

He pointed out that the Bomba volunteer teams set up in most rural areas of the state would not only increase the community’s level of vigilance, but also help in mitigating serious fire outbreaks as first responders before the Bomba team arrives.

Mohammad Hamdan said some fire stations in Sarawak are located 40 to 60 kilometres from the villages and longhouses.

“The volunteer Bomba teams at these areas would be the ears and eyes to government agencies and JBPM before we reach there,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier at the function, Mohammad Hamdani presented the department’s medal of honour to 30 recipients while 99 recipients received the excellent service award.

Among the recipients were Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Also present at the function were Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and Bomba Sarawak deputy director (operations) Tiong Ling Hii.