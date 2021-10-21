CM invited to declare open Miri City Hall

MIRI (Oct 21): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate at the grand opening of Miri City Council’s (MCC) new building on Nov 15.

The RM92 million city hall is located at Miri Marina Bay.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the project was now in the final stage involving the roof, while MCC is in the process of arranging furniture.

“This nine-storey building is expected to be completed by end of this month,” he said in a statement after a site visit yesterday.

Joining him were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, mayor Adam Yii, MCC secretary Morshidi Frederick, MCC engineer Abdul Rahman Taupek and a representative from the Resident’s Office, Melisa Labut.

Lee, also Senadin assemblyman, said the visit was to inspect the city hall and ensure the necessary preparation was done for the grand opening ceremony.

Facing the South China Sea, the building resembles an oil barrel to reflect Miri’s past as a thriving oil town. It is the city’s new iconic landmark.

Besides providing digital management and administration, the city hall project is also in line with MCC’s vision of making Miri a smart, green and resort city.

The building design incorporates elements of Green Building Index such as efficient use of energy and water, environmental quality assurance, sustainable site planning and management, efficient use of materials and resources, and innovative design as well as promoting sustainability in the built environment.