Covid-19: 99.31 pct out of 725 new cases in S’wak in Categories 1, 2

SIBU (Oct 21): About 99.31 per cent or 720 of Sarawak’s 725 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, only one case was in Category 3 while Categories 4 and 5 had two cases each.

Patients in Category 3 have pneumonia but does not require oxygen support, while patients in Category 4 have pneumonia requiring oxygen support.

Category 5 patients have pneumonia and require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Kuching and Miri recorded three digits cases. Kuching with 184 cases and Miri with 155 cases.

This was followed by Sibu with 74 cases Bintulu (51), Limbang (36), Lawas (30), Serian (19), Saratok (19), Sarikei (18), Betong (18), Dalat (18), Samarahan (14), and Mukah (13).

The districts that recorded single-digit cases are Daro (8), Bau (8), Sri Aman (7), Pusa (6), Kapit (5), Kabong (5), Marudi (4), Subis (4), Matu (4), Simunjan (3), Kanowit (3), Meradong (3), Julau (3), Lundu (2), Asajaya (2), Pakan (2), Tebedu (2), Telang Usan (2), Bukit Mabong (1), Selangau (1), and Tatau (1).

No cases were recorded in Song, Beluru, Tanjung Manis, Sebauh, Belaga, and Lubok Antu today.

The Pinang Jawa Cluster and the Giam Cluster, both in Kuching, contributed to one new case each today.