Covid-19: Another 21 deaths, 2 BIDs in S’wak from Oct 4-20

SIBU (Oct 21): Sarawak recorded another 21 deaths between Oct 4 to 20, including two brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

According to SDMC’s daily Covid-19 update today, the victims were aged between 38 and 92, with most having comorbidities, and one with no medical history.

The deaths were recorded in Betong (6), Bintulu (3), Miri (7), Limbang (1), Serian (1), Sarikei (2), and Kapit (1).

SDMC said the first BID case was a 68-year-old man from Betong who had high blood pressure and diabetes. His body was brought to the Saratok Hospital.

The second BID case was a 45-year-old man from Bintulu and had no known medical history.