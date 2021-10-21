Covid-19 cases up in most Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases went up again to 651 cases on Thursday from 426 the previous day.

Sixteen deaths were reported on Thursday with six in Tawau, two in Lahad Datu and one each in Semporna, Ranau, Kota Marudu, Kota Kinabalu, Keningau, Beluran, Tuaran and Tenom.

“Although the cases reported today is high as compared to yesterday, only 400 cases or 61.44% are cases that occurred within the 24 hours period. The remaining cases are reported over two days or more after their results were known,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He added that 22 districts in Sabah experienced a spike in cases while five saw a drop in cases but only one district which is Pitas (-15) experienced a noticeable decrease.

He also said that all urban areas recorded more cases except Penampang, but noted that only two districts exceeded the 50 daily cases.

The factor influencing the rise in cases on Thursday are because many districts registered noticeable increase such as Beaufort (+38), Kudat (+35), Lahad Datu (+22), Tawau (+20), Papar (+16), Kota Belud (+15), Keningau (+13), Beluran (+13) and Sipitang (+10).

Masidi also said that two new clusters were detected on Thursday in Beaufort.

The Kampung Bawan cluster started from a work place and has infected 34 people; while the Kampung Batu 66 cluster is a community cluster that has infected 29 people.

Out of the total cases on Thursday, 228 cases or 35.02 percent are from symptomatic screening which is synonymous with sporadic cases.

Most of the cases are in the first and second categories.