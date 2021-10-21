Discover TYT’s painting talent at exhibition

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Fifty artworks of various media and painting techniques by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin are on display in a special exhibition by the Sabah Museum Department in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s 68th official birthday.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the department has also selected six artworks to be animated with special audio and visual effects to make the exhibition more interesting in line with the use of digital technology.

“The animated artworks could be promotional materials for the exhibition,” he said at the virtual launching ceremony of the event on Thursday.

Every year, he said the Sabah Museum Department is entrusted with organizing a special arts exhibition in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Head of State.

This year, the department has come up with a virtual exhibition of Juhar’s artworks.

“As we all know, our country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic, but this is not an obstacle nor excuse for the Sabah Museum Department not to organize the exhibition.”

He said the artworks allowed the public to discover the hidden talents of Juhar in painting.

“The exhibition also aims to expose and enhance the public’s knowledge and appreciation of arts by understanding the aesthetic value, elements of arts and sociocultural values embedded in the artworks through visual perception.”