Flooding causes couple in India to travel in a cooking pot to wedding venue (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): A couple in India did not let flooding get in the way of their wedding as they used a huge cooking pot to get to their wedding venue in the southern state of Kerala.

The couple borrowed the pot from a temple and roped in two men to push them in the makeshift boat, and images of them in the boat have gone viral on social media, AFP reported.

“It has turned into a wedding which we never imagined,” the bride was quoted as saying after the wedding.

While their wedding venue was also partially flooded, the pair were determined to tie the knot in a small ceremony.

“Should have booked a boat instead of a car,” a man can be heard saying in the background of one video.

It was reported in local media that the couple are healthcare workers.

Images showed cars and buses submerged by the floodwaters after heavy rain battered Kerala.

At least 27 people were killed due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain across the state.

Rescuers searched for survivors on Monday as the army, navy and air force assisted with relief and rescue operations.

The state government said it has evacuated thousands of people and set up more than 100 relief camps.

In 2018, flooding killed nearly 500 people across Kerala. — Malay Mail