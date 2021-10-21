Indonesian maritime agencies alerted to look for missing anglers, says MMEA S’wak director

KUCHING (Oct 21): Maritime agencies in Indonesia were requested on Oct 6 to look out for clues on the five anglers who went missing on Oct 1.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the republic’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) and Marine Security Agency (Bakamla) are aware of the incident.

“Besides the two maritime agencies in Indonesia, commercial vessels passing through Sarawak waters have also been informed to keep a look out,” he added.

He said the search and rescue operation by MMEA and other agencies in the open seas had continued, despite the announcement to stand down on Oct 9.

“After the announcement, the search continued until Oct 16 where it ended at 5pm after no new clues on the victims or the missing boat were found,” he said.

Zin Azman pointed out the search and rescue operation between Oct 3 and 9 covered a total area of 5,822 square km.

Those involved in the operation were the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police Royal Air Wing Unit, Sarawak Coast Guard, and the maritime community.

Yesterday, the families of the missing victims held a press conference to appeal for the Sarawak government to continue the search.

Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leody Lee Jiann Tarn, 35 disappeared after heading to waters around Karang Berumput and Tukun Bass some 9.3 nautical miles from Santubong.

Maritime Malaysia welcomes any information from the maritime community on any emergency at sea by contacting the MERS 999 hotline or the 24-hour Malaysia Maritime Operations Centre Sarawak hotline on 082-432544.