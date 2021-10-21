Jobless Pujut man jailed 15 months for stealing woman’s car

MIRI (Oct 21): A jobless man was sentenced to 15 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for stealing a car here last week.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on Michael Ompor, 46, of Pujut 4 after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term not less than a year and not more than seven years and a fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a woman lodged a police report on Oct 14 claiming that a car belonging to her sister had gone missing.

The complainant, 21, said she realised that her sister’s car parked in front of a shop in Lutong around 8am that day was missing, and believed it to have been stolen.

Acting on information received on the same day, police detained a man driving a car bearing the licence plate number of the missing vehicle, at a traffic light intersection at Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

Upon checking, the car was confirmed to be the one reported missing by the woman.

The court ordered the sentence to run from date of arrest, which was Oct 14.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.