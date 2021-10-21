Khairy: Elderly Sinovac recipients to get Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): The Health Ministry will use Pfizer vaccines as booster doses for those over the age of 60 years’ old and were fully vaccinated with the Sinovac version, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The health minister said the programme would begin tomorrow and that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved of the so-called “Mix and Match” approach to vaccination in order to generate stronger immune response.

He added that those who qualify for the booster doses would be notified via the MySejahtera application as well as SMS.

Khairy added that the booster dose was also completely voluntary. – MalayMail

