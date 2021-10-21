Khairy: SOPs for Melaka poll to be tabled, finalised tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Melaka snap polls will be tabled and finalised tomorrow.

The matter will be among the things discussed at the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Committee meeting tomorrow chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, he said.

“The Election Commission will be tabling the SOPs for the Melaka state polls to the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Committee which is chaired by the prime minister, tomorrow and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be giving our input in the same meeting,” Khairy told a press conference.

He added that the MOH took note of the previous Sabah state polls which resulted in a huge spike in Covid-19 cases thereafter, but pointed out that vaccination was also not available at that point.

“However we also have to accept the fact that at that time in Sabah, there was no Delta variant outbreak. So we take all these into concern before we give our views. Our views have already been given yesterday in the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting.

“However we will give our comments tomorrow, as tomorrow the SOPs for the election will be finalised,” he added.

The Melaka state election is set to be held on November 20 with November 8 set as Nomination Day.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly, which consists of 28 seats, was dissolved on October 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. – MalayMail