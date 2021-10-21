Melaka polls: PN can’t wait too long for its ‘friends’ to decide on cooperation – Muhyiddin

MELAKA (Oct 21): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the coalition would not be able to wait too long for “its friends” to decide on cooperation so as to avoid contesting against each other in the Melaka state election.

“In matters like these, we have to draw up the right strategies and moves. We cannot be waiting for those on the other side to say that they are ready. I am not like that.

“In managing the country, administering the states, party management and so on, I make decisions based on situations and draw up strategies… and the strategies we choose must be the right ones that can give the party a big win,” he said in his speech at luncheon organised by Melaka PN here today.

Muhyiddin prior to this was reported to have said that PN was ready to face three-cornered contests in the Melaka polls should Umno fail to give it a clear and firm answer on forging an electoral pact.

This is because there was little time left before the Melaka state election takes place, with BN still yet to make a decision on any form of cooperation, he said.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for the state election, with nominations on Nov 8 and early voting to take place on Nov 16. – Bernama