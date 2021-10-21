Pandelela reveals being bullied after speaking out against coach’s lewd jokes

KUCHING (Oct 21): National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong has revealed that she was once bullied by a former coach after chiding him for making lewd jokes.

In a series of tweets, Pandelela shared she could only keep quiet then because she feared him.

“At one particular time, I had a coach who liked to make lewd jokes. I was always silent and didn’t even try to fake a laugh as I was afraid of him.

“Once, I did confront him to stop as I couldn’t stand it any more but in return I was bullied. Seven years later he committed a rape,” she said in a tweet today.

In response, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin thanked Pandelela for speaking out.

“There are still sports journalists who criticise the decision that we made to shake up Malaysian diving in the light of these allegations a few years ago. I would make the same decision every single time,” said Khairy, who was formerly Youth and Sports Minister.

To this Pandelela replied that she did not regret her decision even though she continues to be judged and pressured.

