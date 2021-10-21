Peace Park project in Sri Aman proposed as integrated public recreational park

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Peace Park project, located along Jalan Astana in Sri Aman, was proposed as an integrated public recreational park surrounding ‘Rumah Sri Aman.’

The ground breaking ceremony was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He was also briefed on the project by Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) general manager Monaliza Zaidel.

LCDA serves as the implementing agency for this project, which is expected to be completed by May 2022.

Among the project components include heritage trail, jungle trail, scenic bridge, Peace Pond, Malay Pavilion, Chinese Pavilion, Dayak Pavilion, playground, footpath, reflexology, exercise yard, and a Peace Square housing the information centre, office, gallery and cafe.

The development includes a very important intent, which is to conserve existing forest with its rich biodiversity.

Its design incorporates existing infrastructure and historical significance with the inclusiveness of all communities to promote peace and harmony.

This will provide the public with a very much needed park for the purpose of relaxation, exercise and de-stressing.

In addition, Peace Park will serve as a tourist attraction, especially for nature lovers as well as an educational site for students.