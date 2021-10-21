Sabahans explore rural recreational destinations

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The quiet atmosphere at Minurod Campsite in Kiulu has turned lively with people starting to visit rural tourist destinations since cross-district movement is allowed.

With the reopening of tourism activities, many have taken this much-awaited moment to plan family activities like going off grid to explore Kiulu’s nature and its serene river.

Recently, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai visited the campsite, about 25 kilometres from the Kiulu township, to check on the tourism activities in the area and greet picnic goers.

During his stopover, visitors, including children, were seen having fun taking a dip in the river and barbecuing.

Sheq Min Chu, 60, from Kampung Lakut Papar, said this was the first time her family had gathered for an outing trip after being apart for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO).

“We are happy when inter-district travel is permitted as it allows us to catch up with other family members after staying home for so long. We have been planning to do a family picnic and we are so excited to finally meet our loved ones.

“We choose to explore Kiulu because of its beautiful nature and fresh environment,” she said, adding her family and relatives are already planning for another outing to other rural districts.

Like Min Chu, 48-year-old Khalid Bidin planned to fill up their weekends by exploring the many nearby picnic and camping sites outside the city area.

“Our picnic at Minurod Campsite is our third outing since the cross-district travel restriction is lifted. I had been really looking forward to doing family activities as my wife and children had been staying home with not much activities during the MCO,” he said.

For now, Khalid, who is from Johor but has resided in Sabah for six years, said his family would choose to explore places with less crowd for safety precaution.

Meanwhile, Bangkuai, who is also chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, said the reopening of tourism and cross-district as well as interstate travel was a very positive development for Sabah to move forward in times of pandemic.

“We are always ready to welcome tourists back into the state and this development will revitalize our tourism sector as well as provide employment for those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

“The Ministry and Sabah Tourism Board remain dedicated to reviving rural tourism activities and for that, we have never stopped promoting rural and community-based tourism.

“We continue to encourage people to visit rural destinations to help empower the rural community,” he said.