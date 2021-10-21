SESB warns of impersonators

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is reminding the public to be alert on individuals impersonating its workers and carrying out wiring checks inside premises and collecting service fee from the public.

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said that indoor wiring works can only be done by someone with wiring and competency certification issued by the Energy Commission.

He explained that SESB only appoints contractors to carry out electrical meter removals for terminated accounts and the scope of work does not include removing the interior wiring of customers.

“We also remind users that interior wiring works is not included in the SESB maintenance work scope,” he said in a media statement on Thursday.

Idris said this when commenting on a viral message on WhatsApp about a group of men impersonating SESB staff entering the premises of a customer in Kota Kinabalu and informed that they were there to address faulty electrical wiring.

“The impersonators also informed the premises owner to immediately make payments at the SESB office at Asia City for the purpose of changing the meter and failure will result in the electricity supply being disconnected,” he said.

Idris reminded that payments for SESB services can only be done at SESB counters at all its offices and that workers are not allowed to receive any payment in the form of cash even on behalf of the company.

He urged customers of SESB to immediately call the police if they are approached by suspicious individuals who request for payments linked to interior wiring or for the repair of the meter at their premises.

Consumers are also encouraged to call the SESB careline 15454 or 088-515 000 if they face a similar situation.