SOP for opening of tamu, markets

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for daily market, tamu, farmers market, wholesale market, night market and weekly market was released on Thursday.

However, their opening is subject to risk assessment by the local authorities.

It was also stated that the operation hours would be determined by the local authorities as well.

The SOP for the said markets includes carrying out health assessments of workers including ensuring hawkers and operators as well as customers have completed their vaccination.

The number of patrons must also be controlled and booths must be distanced from one another by 1.5 meters to two meters.

Facilities for washing hands with soap must also be prepared, the statement said.

At the same time, the use of biodegradable eating utensils is also encouraged.

The local authorities will conduct inspections at the business premises and compounds will be issued if the SOP is flouted, the statement said.