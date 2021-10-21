Sri Aman to become agriculture, food production hub for Sarawak, says CM

KUCHING (Oct 21): Sri Aman will be developed as an agriculture and food production hub to assist the state in realising its development plan towards 2030, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said as such, the state will add value to identified areas under the division such as Banting and its nearby localities to serve this purpose.

“What is needed right now is to develop infrastructure in these areas such as roads, electricity supply, and water supply.

“The drainage system would also have to be upgraded, especially if we want to improve the system here,” he told a press conference after launching the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) at Wilma Sada in Simanggang, Sri Aman today.

He said with the availability of the Pan Borneo Highway, coastal roads, and bridges to connect Sri Aman Division with other divisions, the future of the agriculture industry in Sarawak is bright.

Abang Johari also said that the state is looking to develop the tourism industry of Lubok Antu, a district under Sri Aman Division.

“We have Lanjak Entimau (Wildlife Sanctuary) and Gunung Lesung (National Park) which are part of our tourism attractions. Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) will work on this to upgrade our tourism infrastructure there.

“This means that the whole concept of the development of Sri Aman division will be a new concept,” he said.

Abang Johari explained the formation of Sada was to ensure that there will be a coordinated approach in the development of Sri Aman.

“I have heard the briefing from Sada earlier and what has been proposed in the study plan is to develop Sri Aman Division by the year 2030.

“They have requested for a grant of RM4 billion and I believe that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will be able to allocate this for them because we have revenue engineering under our State Budget 2022.

“We have a revenue of RM10 billion and for this RM4 billion grant, it will be for the next six to seven years, so we can plan. As long as you (Sada) have a master plan then your financing will be suitable to your programme,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, who is also Sada chairperson, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.