Jayum: Suggestion for Kuching to be second capital of Malaysia not a bad idea

KUCHING (Oct 21): The suggestion made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian that Kuching city be made the second capital of Malaysia is not a bad idea, said political scientist Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

However, he said he would prefer if projects in Sarawak such as the Pan Borneo Highway project be completed first.

“This will spur social-economic development and assist Malaysia in recovering from the worst effect of the Covid-19 pandemic which we have been dealing with since March 2020,” he said when contacted.

He was asked to comment on Jaziri’s suggestion which was made during his debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at the Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Jayum said the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway will prepare Malaysia to partake in the economic development of the region.

“This is especially in view of the fact that Kalimantan will experience tremendous growth with the installation of the new Indonesian capital there,” he added.

Jaziri in his debate suggested that Kuching be made the second capital of Malaysia in line with the relocation of Indonesia’s new capital to East Kalimantan in Borneo.

He said this is expected to bring positive economic effects to the country, especially to Sarawak and Sabah and as such, would help Malaysia in achieving the objectives of the 12MP.

He also said that the new Indonesian capital’s close geographical proximity to Sarawak and Sabah will be a catalyst for greater inter-regional development for the two countries as well as bring forth many common benefits and prosperity.