Swine fever breaks out in three more districts

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Papar became the latest African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak district in Sabah after the virus was detected in Kampung Kogopon and Kampung Purak on September 14.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the ASF virus was to blame for the deaths of 91 backyard pigs in the two villages over a two-week period, resulting in an estimated RM50,000 loss.

“So far, the virus has only affected backyard pigs and not commercial pigs in the district’s four main commercial pig farms. The commercial pig farms house approximately 9,400 heads,” he said in a statement here on Thursday.

Aside from Papar, two other districts have been declared ASF outbreak districts namely Kota Kinabalu on September 30 and Tenom on October 13.

Kitingan who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said however, like in Papar, the virus in both Kota Kinabalu and Tenom only affected backyard pigs and the cases are considered isolated.

“At this time, the ministry is not considering culling all of the pigs in these districts yet because the cases are isolated and pigs in commercial pig farms are ASF-free after several tests. Thus, the ministry is confident the supply of pork in the local market will be not disrupted,” he said.

As part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus, Kitingan said the ministry will continue to control movements of pigs and pork products between districts, intensify awareness campaigns in villages and relevant locations, and monitor activities in farms and abattoirs in all affected districts.

Earlier this year, similar disease control measures were implemented in 19 other districts, and the efforts paid off when seven of these districts were reclassified from ‘red zone’ to ‘yellow zone’ after no new ASF cases were reported in the last 60 days.

These districts are Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, Tongod, Kinabatangan and Sandakan.

“The ministry through the Department of Veterinary Services will continue to monitor the ASF situation in the region and take appropriate action to ensure the adequacy of pork-based protein sources in Sabah is guaranteed,” said Kitingan.