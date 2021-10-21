Two more cops charged with corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): After five policemen were charged with corruptly accepting money from a 39-year-old man as inducements not to take action against him under the Dangerous Drugs Act between 2014 and 2018, last week, yesterday another two police corporals were brought to the Sessions Court here for separate charges of corruptly receiving money from the same man.

Sabestino Bong, 42, and Haikal Ibrahim Abdullah, 32, pleaded not guilty before judge Abu Bakar Manat to their charges under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

Both the unrepresented accused persons had two and nine charges respectively.

Sabestino and Haikal were accused of accepting between RM50 and RM300 from the man at bank branches in Kota Belud and the City area between May 23, 2017 and July 6, 2018.

The court fixed November 29 for handing over relevant documents to the accused persons.

Judge Abu Bakar released Sebastino on a bail of RM6,000 with RM3,000 deposit and granted Haikal RM8,000 bail with RM4,000 deposit, both with one local surety.

He also ordered the two accused persons to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once in two months and their passports to be impounded by the court if any.

The accused persons were reminded by the court not disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

On October 15, the five policemen claimed trial in the same court to separate charges of accepting money from the man for the alleged same purpose.

Inspector Joevian Gubal Michael, 41, sergeant Azizul Ismail, 32, corporal Hairul Amid, 36, constable Afizul Azwan Anuar, 29, and corporal Abdullah Bakir, 44, had allegedly received between RM50 to RM900 from the man at bank branches in Kota Belud, Ranau and Tuaran.

The five accused persons are currently released on court bails and their cases were fixed for handing over relevant documents on November 24.