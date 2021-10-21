Walk-in jabs available for unvaccinated individuals aged 18 and above at MBKS Stadium tomorrow

KUCHING (Oct 21): Individuals aged 18 and above who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 can go to the MBKS Stadium here between 8am and noon tomorrow for either their first or second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

State Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian announced this on his Facebook page today.

He also shared an infographic reminding those wishing to walk in for a vaccine dose tomorrow to bring along their identity card or passport, a pen, list of current medications (if any), and smartphone with the MySejahtera app.

The four-hour vaccination session will be provided by the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic in Pending.

The MBKS Stadium is located at Jalan Utama, Bintawa Industrial Estate.