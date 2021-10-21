Works Ministry, MOH task force to tackle problems of delayed, sick health facility projects

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): A joint task force of the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be set up to find the best way to completing delayed and ‘sick’ health facility projects nationwide.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said although the number of such projects under the MOH was small, the ministry still took it seriously as these are important facilities for the people.

“KSU (the secretaries-general) of KKR and MOH will sit down to discuss to find an approach, what is the problem with these projects that they are delayed or cannot be completed.

“It is also to ensure that the development of the health sector can be planned and handled better,” he told reporters at the presentation of Tender Acceptance Letters (SST) at his ministry here today.

Also present was Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, on behalf of MOH, received an SST for the construction project of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was one of the five SSTs handed over by KKR to the contractors involved.

The other four projects are the Muar-Tangkak-Segamat Road upgrading project in Johor; project to build a link road between Kampung Guntur to Langkap, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan; disaster simulation site construction project for the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) at SMART Headquarters, Pulau Meranti, Selangor; and a new school construction project with 24 classrooms and other facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gong Nangka, Marang, Terengganu.

In the meantime, Fadillah said so far 81 SSTs have been issued to selected contractors in the government procurement process.

The number is part of KRR’s target of issuing 120 SSTs by the end of this year as per the ministry’s 100-day Performance Indicator Index.

Fadillah also reminded the contractors involved to be committed in completing the projects according to the time, budget and quality standards set.

“I often remind every time I hand over SSTs, if it’s (project) is delayed, they will also lose. It is also important for the benefit of the people. So I like to remind, complete (the project), if not ready, be ready for the consequences,” he said in a joking tone. – Bernama