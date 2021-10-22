48 development projects approved by Sada for Sri Aman – Rohani

KUCHING (Oct 22): The Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) has approved 48 proposed development projects which will be implemented in Sri Aman Division at a total cost of RM1.18 billion, its chairperson Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said.

She said these projects, which are expected to commence next year, would be developed under alternative funding allocations.

“Sada remains committed to ensuring that every corner of Sri Aman Division continues to enjoy a balanced development.

“Areas such as Gunung Lesong, Banting, Seduku and Batang Ai will be developed into a community-based eco-tourism hub in line with the global agenda of sustainable development goals (SDGs) which emphasised on the conservation of the environment and sustainable social economy,” she said at the launch of Sada which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Sada in Simanggang, Sri Aman yesterday.

The Batang Lupar MP said Sada has formulated its development template to ensure it achieves a sustainable and holistic direction.

She said the development plan of Sri Aman Division is based on the well-being of the people as well as economic sustainability emphasising on six focus strategies that will be developed by Sada.

“The goal here is to ensure that Sri Aman Division benefits from the development agenda brought by the state government under the leadership of our chief minister,” she said.

She also said that Sada, through its coordination model method, has held a serious of discussions to refine the list of project proposals to ensure that each plan can give a high impact and bring the division to a stronger level.

“Priority is given to infrastructure development to connect areas which are hard to access. This move will create a lot of new potentials to the division,” she added.

She said through the Sada initiatives, it is proven that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of the Chief Minister continues to play a crucial role in the development of the state and its people so that no one is left behind.

“GPS must continue to lead the state leadership to ensure the continuation of the planned development. They must be given the opportunity to fight for the interests of the people and Sarawak,” she said.

Among those present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.