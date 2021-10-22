Annuar Musa to examine poor connectivity area in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 22): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has pledged to visit an area in Sarawak where the internet service is still unsatisfactory, despite having a ​​telecommunications tower erected.

He said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek has also been directed to take action on the matter.

Annuar said this after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

This was Annuar’s first meeting with Abang Johari since he was appointed minister.

He pointed out Putrajaya has set aside RM4 billion for Sarawak to implement the National Digital Network (Jendela) project, which would complement the Sarawak government’s allocation of RM1 billion to construct more telecommunications towers to improve Internet connectivity throughout the state.

Annuar said both the federal and state governments will work together on developing and implementing a digital development plan to offer greater convenience to the people of Sarawak.

He added he was also excited by Abang Johari’s “forward-looking” vision in developing Sarawak’s digitisation sector for the convenience of Sarawakians.

He thanked the chief minister and Sarawak government for working with his ministry on the official launch of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch Keluarga Malaysia at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching tomorrow night.