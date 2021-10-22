Covid-19: 18 deaths with four BID cases in Sarawak today

MIRI (Oct 22): Sarawak recorded another 18 deaths from Covid-19 between Oct 14 to 21, including four brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today, the deceased were aged between 31 and 84, with most having comorbidities, and four with no known medical history.

The deaths were recorded in Samarahan (2), Sri Aman (2), Sibu (4), Bintulu (2), Limbang (1), Sarikei (3), Miri (2), Betong (1) and Kuching (1).

SDMC said the first BID case was on Oct 14 involving a 63-year-old man from Samarahan with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and a heart condition. His body was brought to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

The second BID case was on Oct 15 involving a 78-year-old woman from Sri Aman who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Her body was brought to the Sri Aman Hospital.

The third BID case was on Oct 19 involving a 60-year-old man from Sarikei who had diabetes. His body was taken to the Dalat Hospital.

Meanwhile, the fourth BID case on Oct 20 was of a 32-year-old-man from Kuching who had no known medical history. His body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital.