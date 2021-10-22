Covid-19: Nearly 80 pct ICU beds in Sarawak taken up as of yesterday

KUCHING (Oct 22): Nearly 80 per cent of Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds were utilised to combat Covid-19 as of yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In an infographic posted on the MoH’s Facebook page today, Sarawak’s 79.8 per cent ICU bed utilisation rate was the highest in the country – well above the national rate of 62.7 per cent.

Also recording higher ICU bed utilisation rates were Perak (72.1 per cent), Klang Valley (70.2 per cent), Kelantan (67.2 per cent), Melaka (65.2 per cent), and Penang (64.5 per cent).

States that recorded lower rates than the national figure were Pahang (61.9 per cent), Terengganu (61.4 per cent), Johor (58 per cent), Sabah (50.4 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Kedah (47.2 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (41.8 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 33.3 per cent.