Disciplinary action can be taken against civil servants who refuse vaccination – Mohd Zuki

LABUAN (Oct 22): Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has urged all civil servants to comply with the rules set by the circular issued by the Public Service Department (PSD) that has made it mandatory for all civil servants to complete their Covid-19 vaccination before Nov 1.

He said disciplinary action can be taken against civil servants who refused to get vaccinated.

“According to the circular, civil servants must abide by what has been decided by their respective department head,” he said after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at the Membedai Health Clinic, near here, today.

Mohd Zuki said as many civil servants have returned to office, those who refused to be vaccinated would only cause discomfort to their other colleagues and create negative perception towards the public service.

On the vaccination rate among civil servants in Labuan, he said it had reached more than 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki who is on a two-day working visit to Labuan beginning today, said the operation of government offices would be fully reopened after all states moved to Phase Four of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

On Sept 30, the PSD made it mandatory for federal civil servants to get a Covid-19 vaccine which must be completed by Nov 1, 2021.

Based on the PSD statement, nearly 98 per cent of civil servants have been vaccinated, while 1.6 per cent or 16,902 people have yet to register.

The decision was made to give confidence and assurance to the public to ensure the smooth delivery of public services to the people and in line with efforts to restore the government’s services to full operational level based on the phases of the NRP. – Bernama