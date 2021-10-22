First non-bailable offence granted bail in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): A wheelchair-bound businessman charged with killing a 53-year-old man was released on bail at the High Court here on Friday.

Hobalan A/L N. Vello was the first accused in Sabah granted bail for a non-bailable offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence by hanging.

In her reserved decision, Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell allowed Hobalan to be granted RM200,000 bail with RM50,000 deposit and his wife to be one of the sureties.

He paid the RM50,000 deposit.

Apart from that, the court also held that the prior to the 37-year-old accused’s surgery and post-surgery, he will be taken care by his wife.

The court also ordered the accused’s passport be impounded by court and no inter-state traveling without leave of court.

Hobalan was further ordered to report himself at the Beaufort police station once in two weeks and not to approach or disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to murder Albert @ Recquel A Agang outside a seafood restaurant in Beaufort between 11.30pm on December 18, 2020 and 12.05am on December 19, 2020.

The court fixed December 13 for pre-trial case management and the accused to be present in court depending on his health condition.

In his bail application, the accused stated in a written submission that he could barely walk due to his spine injury when he surrendered himself at the Kota Kinabalu police station.

He also submitted that although his spine injury can be dated back prior to the alleged riot incident in December 18, 2020, his spine injury had worsened as he claimed that he was hit several times at his back by the alleged rioters who allegedly went into his shop causing havoc and damage to his shop during the alleged incident while he was excruciatingly running for his life.

He also submitted that was also evident that he had been bedridden for months as his leg muscles had shrunk tremendously, which indicated that he was not per se running from the authorities but was in fact gravely injured after the alleged incident.

Furthermore, based on an inquiry to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 Kota Kinabalu, the accused was sent there on March 7, 2021, and learned that his condition has now worsened as he has constant pain and also neurological deficits.

He further stated that surgical intervention to remove the broken implant and to stabilize his spine by doing a permanent fixation so that he can proceed with spine rehabilitation to recover his back’s functionality completely is necessary and failing which might cause him to be disabled permanently as his motor function has terrifyingly deteriorated.

In reply, the prosecution submitted that the grounds in which the accused relied on for this application was only a matter of convenience and there are no exceptional and very special circumstances arised in order for the court to exercise its discretionary powers to allow this application.

The prosecution also submitted that there were no merits to this application and therefore the application should be set aside.

The prosecution said that the accused was never denied of any medical treatment ever since he was remanded where the investigating officer of this case stated that the facilities and specialist needed to take care and attend to by the accused are available at the said hospital, thus there was no need for the accused to get medical attention from a private hospital.

The accused was represented by counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye Wanchuin and Chen Wen Jye.