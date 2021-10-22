Instead of rushing for polls, get postal votes for S’wakians outside state, says Pelawan rep

SIBU (Oct 22): The Sarawak government should not to rush into the state election but instead use this period under the Emergency Order to fight for postal votes for Sarawakians living elsewhere, said David Wong Kee Woan.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the state government should take the opportunity to work with the Election Commission (EC) on this matter.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

“DAP (Democratic Action Party) Sarawak has always fought for postal votes for all the Sarawakians currently living outside the state, as forcing them to come back would not only be costly but also exhausting,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The state government should not require our fellow Sarawakians to come back in crowds, especially in light of the pandemic. If the state government is sincere about protecting Sarawakians’ rights, it should have pushed for the much-needed reforms, instead of undermining the rights of the people for decades.”

He stressed the Sarawak government should not dissolve the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) now and hold the state election in November as rumoured.

“Although the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has decreased over the weeks, it was mainly due to the fact that the number of tests conducted daily has been reduced drastically.

“The positivity rate in Sarawak as of yesterday as reported by the CovidNow portal is 12.0 per cent, and the pandemic is still severe in the state,” he pointed out.

Wong opined that based on Covid-19 deaths, hospital admissions, intensive care unit bed utilisation, and positivity rate, the state is in no position to hold the election safely.

“In the last 14 days, a total of 790 death cases have been recorded in Malaysia, of which 150 of them are from Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out the people are most worried about unvaccinated teenagers as well as the elderly, who contributed to more than three quarters of the Covid-19 death cases in Sarawak.

“These groups are still in the process of getting their vaccination shots, whether first and second shot for the teenagers or the third booster shot for the elderly.

“The state government should ensure that there is plenty of time for these groups to be vaccinated. People are worried that they might bring the virus back to their homes and infect their family members, especially the unvaccinated groups,” he said.

Wong stressed the state government should listen to the voices of the people and the sentiments of the general public.

According to him, the people are still trying hard to recover from the pandemic and are generally against the idea of a state election now.

“Sarawak Budget 2022 has already been approved and the government can proceed to implement the plans as in the Budget 2022. The government should be focusing on getting people back on their feet and to help to recover the state’s economy.

“If the state government feel the pandemic can be controlled in the following months, why the rush to dissolve DUN and hold the election this year instead of waiting for February 2022 when the Emergency for Sarawak is expected to be lifted. Or is there any hidden agenda behind the rush for the state election to be held such as Undi18 and other reasons?” he questioned.