Investigate sexual harassment, misappropriation of funds claims at govt unit – Group

KOTA KINABALU: The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well as concerned individuals have, in a joint statement, demanded the Sabah government to investigate claims on sexual harassment and misappropriation of funds at a government unit.

“We, the undersigned Civil Society Organisations (VSOs) and individuals are highly concerned by the allegations of sexual and monetary misconduct happening at a government department and demand an immediate response from the relevant authorities regarding this matter,” the statement read.

It also claimed that on October 19, 2021, a senior executive of the government unit posted a Facebook photo of three women with a caption using a derogatory term to describe female dogs.

The statement claimed that the post was taken down shortly with an amended caption and a short apology.

The statement alleged that there were new posts accusing the same senior executive of various misdeeds that had previously happened in the department.

The statement also claimed that an ex-staff of the department named ‘Carolina Zu’ has shared a letter on a social media platform which was allegedly addressed to the department’s director on July 5, 2019.

In the letter, she claimed that she experienced ‘tense and hostile work environment’ at the unit and alleged that funds were not properly allocated to necessary services and salaries were not paid in full.

At the same time, she also alleged that the funds were being used lavishly on unnecessary and inappropriate expenses as well as claimed incidents of harassment and unethical behavior including name-calling.

The joint statement mentioned that Carolina Zu’s post has been shared 440 times since it was uploaded on the social media platform.

On Oct 21, 2021, she also released alleged screenshots of inappropriate messages sent through WhatsApp on the same social media platform.

“We believe that this is cause for concern as this involves public funds. We are also concerned with the disrespectful behavior and treatment towards women working in the department.

“In light of the above, we strongly urge the Sabah government to investigate the claims in the unit and provide a proper response as this is a matter of public concern.

“As Malaysia acceded to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CVEDAW), necessary action needs to be taken to ensure women have the opportunity to work in a safe and respectful environment. In view of Malaysia recently winning a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024, it is pertinent that the State shows serious commitment in upholding human rights.

A total of 31 organizations and 289 individuals have endorsed the call to investigate the matter.

The Borneo Post’s attempts to get feedback from the department’s director were futile.