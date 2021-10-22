Julaihi: Contractors must be on the ground to check work progress

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 22): Contractors of infrastructure projects, especially the upgrading and repairing of the state’s coastal roads are urged to regularly go to the ground to check the progress of the projects.

According to Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi they (contractors) should not rely solely on the sub-contractors but to also personally monitor the work themselves.

“We want the contractors to expedite a more effective plan in carrying out the projects.

“They must also be on the ground to monitor the progress of work and not rely on the sub-contractors,” he told a press conference after a briefing with contractors for the PA-1 Coastal Road Repair and Upgrading project (sections 1 and 2) Kota Samarahan/Sadong Jaya road at Kpg Tambirat in Asajaya near here, yesterday.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Asajaya assemblyman Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang were also present.

Julaihi also urged the contractors to provide a monthly report on the progress of the project to the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Commenting on the PA-1 coastal road project (sections 1 and 2) Kota Samarahan/Sadong Jaya road, he said the project, which was awarded to the contractor, in February 2020 should have been completed in August this year.

However, the completion date has been revised to February 2022, with cost of RM11.88 million.

Abdul Karim, at the same press conference, meanwhile, said he was disappointed with the progress of the road project.

“I have received many complaints from the local people and even other elected representatives about the slow progress of the project.

“If the contractors feel they are unable to complete the work they should give it up to capable and responsible contractors,” he said.

However, for the PA-1 project, he said the contractor had promised to complete the work as soon as possible.