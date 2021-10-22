Langkawi open to fully-vaxxed international tourists from Nov 15 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Fully vaccinated foreign visitors may visit Langkawi, Kedah, without needing to undergo a Covid-19 quarantine from November 15, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

However, Ismail who chairs the Covid-19 Special Committee on Pandemic Management, said the visitors must have at least US$80,000 (RM332,032) insurance coverage and hail from a list of countries approved by the Immigration Department (JIM), Health Ministry (MoH) and the Foreign Ministry (KLN).

He said that the committee agreed to the international tourism bubble SOP (inbound) for the Langkawi island pilot project under the Covid-19 Special Committee on Pandemic Management, presented by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“Therefore, international tourists who intend to make use of this international travel bubble, must fulfill the requirements and adhere to the SOPs set as per the following: quality tourists (high yield), fully-vaccinated individuals, children below 18-years-old must be present with their respective parents/guardians who are fully-vaccinated, the list of nations allowed is subject to JIM/MOH/KLN,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that they must also stay for a minimum of three days and that the non-quarantine flexibility only applies for the Langkawi trip.

Tourists must also undergo the PCR-RT Covid-19 test three days before departure, the results of which must be presented either in digital or printed form. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME