More fully vaccinated infected

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Sporadic Covid-19 infections are becoming more prevalent with 41.3 percent of new cases in Sabah on Friday classified as sporadic.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun explained that the term sporadic meant information on the carrier and the place of infection are unknown.

A total of 641 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday.

“What is worrying is the rising sporadic cases,” he said.

He also said that sporadic cases usually occurred in public places or where there are many people and when there is failure to follow the SOP.

“It must be reminded that the vaccine does not give 100 percent protection against infection. And there is no vaccine for any disease that can give 100 percent protection guarantee.”

“It is observed that more and more people who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination have been infected. But nearly all of them suffered mild or no symptoms at all,” he said.

He concluded that many have become lackadaisical in following the SOP because they assume the vaccine gave them 100 percent protection from infection.

Masidi reminded those who have been vaccinated that they are not exempted from following the SOP.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu reclaimed the top spot for the most new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

“But 63 of the 70 cases in Kota Kinabalu are registered late after the screening results were known,” said Masidi.

Tenom only recorded one case in the last 24 hours, while the remaining 33 cases were registered late and over two days.

Likewise in Lahad Datu, 26 out of the 51 cases reported on Friday were registered late.

“Overall, 274 cases (42.7 percent) were registered late by two days or more,” he said.

Masidi also said that close contacts remained the main contributors of new daily cases in Sabah with 312 cases on Friday.

He urged village heads and community leaders to ensure villagers followed the SOP.

Out of the 641 cases reported on Friday, 62 people are in category one and 557 people are in category two.