Motorcyclist from Niah killed in hit-and-run near Sepupok junction

MIRI (Oct 22): A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident at KM76 Miri-Bintulu coastal road near the Sepupok junction on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Mail Naga, 28, a manual labourer from Kampung Iran, Niah.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the accident.

It is understood that the victim was on his way from Kampung Iran to Batu Niah when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Medical personnel from Batu Niah Health Clinic pronounced him dead at the scene at 1.30pm.

It is understood the victim suffered head injuries and his right arm was severed in the incident.

The preliminary police investigation indicated that the victim’s motorcycle likely skidded out of control after it collided with a vehicle and then rammed into another.

Police are calling for eye witnesses and members of the public to assist with investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.