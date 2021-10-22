MyCEB, BE Sarawak work well together in winning prolific bids – Nancy

KUCHING (Oct 22): Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri is delighted that the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) is working very well with Business Events (BE) Sarawak as a team in bidding for prolific bids.

“In fact, I was told there are a few bids in progress for Sarawak and I hope that Malaysia will win all these bids that are in progress.

“Make no mistakes, the competition is going to be very tough, especially as other top destinations know what it takes in winning a bid, which some destination has a larger budget for subvention than ours,” she said at the official launch of Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance today.

Nancy noted that Sarawak is an exceptional state when it comes to Business Events, being the first state to establish a convention bureau in the year of 2006 – called the Sarawak Convention Bureau, now known as Business Events (BE) Sarawak.

She is also delighted to note that with the undivided support from the state’s leadership, Sarawak has poise itself as one of the leading destinations for the business events segment.

“For the business events sector, Sarawak has a clear advantage in unparalleled content creation, innovative ideas, creativity, young energetic industry, and strategic industry support that made it a destination of choice for event organisers.

“In the international scene, Sarawak is seen as the front runner as the state has won numerous international conference and accolades, over other major destinations from around the world along the way. Sarawak without doubt offers an alternative for those seeking humble authenticity far from the tourist-trap clichés,” she said.

On the national level, Nancy said the establishment of MyCEB in 2009 is to further strengthen the country’s priorities towards the development of Malaysia as a high-income nation, primarily as an economic contributor, catalyst for job creation, employment in the business events segment and spread the wealth from business events to the whole nation.

She explained that MyCEB is an agency under her ministry, which its key role is to bid for significant conferences and prestigious business events activities which can bring in huge economic impact to the country, knowledge advancement to the professional community and long-lasting legacy impact.

Citing the most conclusive global study on business events by Events Industry Council (EIC), Nancy said that the industry involved more than 1.5 billion delegates across 180 countries, generating USD1.07 trillion or RM4.45 trillion in direct delegates spending and USD621.4 million or RM2,586 million of direct GDP and created 10.3 million direct jobs.

“This amplifies the significant impact of the business events industry and Malaysia must tap from this lucrative market segment in a strategic manner.

“I am happy to report that this year alone, despite the pandemic, Malaysia through MyCEB and its partners have won 15 international conferences to be held in our country from 2022 to as far as 2030, where we are expecting to see around 16,000 international delegates, contributing to RM140 million in estimated economic impact,” she said.

She said MyCEB’s Meet in Malaysia campaign where they will be providing significant financial support under the Let’s Meet Tomorrow, Let’s Meet Locally and Let’s Meet Now packages.

“It is my fervent hope that Sarawak industry players will grab this opportunity which will certainly help you in restarting and resetting your business.

“This certainly augurs well with the Keluarga Malaysia concept, brainchild by our Prime Minister which covers the three main trust of inclusivity, common ground, and contentment,” she said.

The Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance event was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.