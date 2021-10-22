Najib seeks court nod to delay Singapore trip after being made Umno point man for Melaka poll

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed a court application to delay his trip to Singapore for the birth of his grandchild as he has been entrusted with overseeing Umno’s election machinery during next month’s Melaka state election.

This is due to recent developments following Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s scheduled departure for Germany for medical treatment at the same time.

In the application filed in the High Court yesterday sighted by Malay Mail, Najib is seeking several amendments to the dates that were permitted by the Court of Appeal on October 18.

This involves the dates concerning the return of his passport, his departure for Singapore and the return of his passport to court.

“Since Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the aforementioned period will be away in Germany for medical treatment, I have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure Umno performs in an orderly and relevant manner during the Melaka state election during the absence of Ahmad Zahid.

“Therefore, I had to postpone my trip to Singapore until the state election concludes on November 20,” Najib said in his supporting affidavit.

Melaka goes to the polls on Nov 20. Early voting takes place on Nov 16, while Nomination Day has been set for Nov 8.

At the same time, Najib said he is placing his faith in wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who will be departing for Singapore ahead of him to monitor his daughter’s condition while he remains in Malaysia.

Prior to the amendments sought in the application filed, Najib’s passport was due to be returned to him by October 20 and he was expected to travel to Singapore on Nov 3.

He was also expected to return on Nov 20, with him returning the passport to the court on Nov 22.

In the latest amendments sought, Najib wants his passport to be returned by Oct 25 and for him to be allowed to travel to Singapore on Nov 21 instead.

He also said he would be returning his passport to the court by Dec 6 at the latest.

Najib’s application is scheduled to be heard on Oct 26 before three High Court judges at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex as he would need to apply for the same permission, where his other corruption and abuse of power trials are still ongoing, before making the trip to Singapore.

On Oct 18, the Court of Appeal allowed the release of his passport to enable him to visit his daughter, Nooryana Najwa, who is due to deliver her second child soon in Singapore.

The prosecution had not objected to the application and left the matter to the court.

In his supporting affidavit to the appellate court, Najib mentioned that his daughter suffered serious complications and that the impending birth carries its own set of risks, stressing that he wanted to be present to give her moral support. — Malay Mail

