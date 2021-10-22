New substation to improve distribution, reliability of power supply in Tatau

KUCHING (Oct 22): Transmission line connection works are commencing soon for the new Tatau 275/132/33/11KV substation to connect Tatau to the main electricity grid through the existing Kemena-Selangau 275KV transmission lines, said Sarawak Energy.

A statement today said this will reinforce the distribution network in the area and improve reliability of supply.

Prior to the commissioning of the new RM107-million Tatau substation, connection works from the Kemena-Selangau lines of the electricity grid will require a scheduled shutdown of one of the two lines from Oct 25 to Nov 1 with the other line continuing to supply power over the shutdown period.

Overall electricity supply is expected to be unaffected during the duration of the connection works.

Nevertheless, preparations are being done to ensure safe completion of works in the shortest time possible.

In the event of bad weather, works may be postponed for safety reasons.

Currently, Tatau and its surrounding areas, which include Sangan and Samarakan, are supplied via two circuits of 33KV overhead supply lines that runs at a distance of about 40km from Bintulu Airport 33/11KV substation making these long supply lines susceptible to interference and faults.

The Tatau substation funded under the Projek Rakyat Sarawak is one of the key projects to increase the rural electrification coverage under the Rural Electrification Scheme and caters to the demand load for Tatau District.

Around 1,800 households and businesses are expected to benefit from the new Tatau substation as the facility serves as a new injection point to significantly improve the supply network for Tatau and the surrounding rural areas.

Sarawak Energy apologised for any inconvenience caused in its ongoing efforts to modernise Sarawak’s power system and provide reliable electricity supply for the people.

Members of the public can contact the Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre on 1300-88-3111, or use the Sarawak Energy mobile app SEBcares to obtain the latest updates of the connection works and to report outages to assist in speedy restoration of electricity supply.