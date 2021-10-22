Official involved in alleged sexual misconduct transferred

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): The senior official at the Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) of Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) alleged to have been involved in sexual misconduct and misappropriation of finance has been transferred.

“He is still working but I have transferred him out of WRU. He is working at the Sabah Wildlife Department,” said SWD director Augustine Tuuga when contacted on Friday.

He was earlier asked if the senior official has been put on leave pending investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry said in a statement that it views seriously the allegations of ‘sexual disturbance’ made by a former Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) female staff on Facebook.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said that action has been taken by the Sabah Wildlife Department against the official concerned on Oct 20, 2021, under the Sabah State Public Officers Regulations No. 225 (2) for an offense under rules 209 (2) (a) and 209 (2) (b) for making a written statement of a sexual harassment nature on a Facebook page on Oct 18, 2021.

He admitted in a statement issued by the ministry on Friday that the action has blemished the good name of the public service.

He also commented on the other claim made by the former worker who alleged that the WRU funding has been wrongfully used.

“The department has asked for clarification from the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council on March 8, 2019. According to the report given, the use of the finance aside from work related to the unit is permitted at the discretion of the officer in charge of finances.

However, the next course of action against the official involved will be determined in the near future.

“KEPKAS will not compromise and will take stern action against any staff that take advantage or misuse their power as staff because the ministry prioritises safety, welfare and quality of all its citizens, especially in the practice of integrity and high professionalism culture,” he said.

The controversy began earlier this week after the official allegedly shared on his personal Facebook a photo of three female staff, with a derogatory caption.

The post garnered criticism and was soon taken down with an apology, but the situation has since evolved into more serious claims of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards staff of the WRU, as exposed by a former veterinarian who was attached to the unit between 2018 and 2019.

On Friday, 31 civil society organisations and 289 individuals, many working in the wildlife and conservation field, issued a joint statement calling for a thorough investigation into the claims.

“We, the undersigned Civil Society Organisations and individuals are highly concerned by the allegations of sexual and monetary misconduct happening at a government department and demand an immediate response from the relevant authorities regarding this matter,” the group said in a statement.

It also claimed that on October 19, 2021, a senior executive of the Wildlife Rescue Unit posted a Facebook photo of three women with a caption using a derogatory term to describe female dogs.

The statement claimed that the post was taken down shortly with an amended caption and a short apology.

The statement alleged that there were new posts accusing the same senior executive of various misdeeds that had previously happened in the Wildlife Department.

The statement also claimed that an ex-staff of the department has shared a letter on a social media platform which was allegedly addressed to the department’s director on July 5, 2019.

In the letter, she claimed that she experienced ‘tense and hostile work environment’ at the unit and alleged that funds were not properly allocated to necessary services and salaries were not paid in full.

At the same time, she also alleged that the funds were being used lavishly on unnecessary and inappropriate expenses as well as claimed incidents of harassment and unethical behavior including name-calling.

The joint statement mentioned that the former staff’s post has been shared 440 times since it was uploaded on the social media platform.

On Oct 21, 2021, she also released alleged screenshots of inappropriate messages sent through WhatsApp on the same social media platform.

“We believe that this is cause for concern as this involves public funds. We are also concerned with the disrespectful behavior and treatment towards women working in the department.

“In light of the above, we strongly urge the Sabah government to investigate the claims in the Wildlife Rescue Unit and provide a proper response as this is a matter of public concern.

“As Malaysia acceded to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, necessary action needs to be taken to ensure women have the opportunity to work in a safe and respectful environment. In view of Malaysia recently winning a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024, it is pertinent that the State shows serious commitment in upholding human rights,” said the group.